York County happenings: Job fairs, training programs

Staff report

PeoplesBank Park

York Hiring Fair

The York Hiring Fair will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m, Thursday at PeoplesBank Park.

Employers from all industries have been invited, including employers who hire people with criminal backgrounds.

To register for the event, go to https://bit.ly/3gowgLM. Contact Sully Pinos at spinos@yceapa.org for more information.

Manufacturing

Training program begins soon

The York County Economic Alliance will launch a virtual manufacturing industrial technician training program at the end of June.

The deadline to register for the program is Friday, and the training begins June 28.

Information about the program was released during a Zoom meeting, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3vuG8I5.

For more information and to register for the program, email pncastro@hacc.edu.

York Academy

Job fair next week

The York Academy Regional Charter School will hold a job fair, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the Upper School, 2 Hamilton Ave.

Positions available include certified primary and secondary teachers, custodian, cafeteria assistant and cook/cashier. Walk-in interviews will be offered, and registration is not required.

For more information, contact hr@yorkarcs.org or call 717-900-5001, ext. 4306.