York County happenings: Bridge to close; arson fire; 'West Side Story'

Staff Report

PennDOT

Wellsville bridge to close

A bridge in Wellsville will close for construction for four months, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge spanning a tributary to Doe Run between Cherry and Community streets in Wellsville is expected to be closed from Monday until Oct. 19, according to a news release.

A detour will be in place using York Street and Harmony Grove Road.

Construction work at the bridge will include replacing the existing bridge with a precast concrete box culvert and roadway work, according to PennDOT.

The $654,285 project will be completed by Doli Construction Corp.,of Bucks County.

Shrewsbury Township

Police: Fire at abandoned house was arson

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking any information related to an arson incident at an abandoned home.

A fire was reported at 9:51 p.m. Saturday at 15127 Thompson Road in Shrewsbury Township, according to police.

After further investigation, police found a discharged Roman candle firework near the home, and the incident was ruled arson, police said.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police York Station by calling 717-428-1011.

DreamWrights and WAG

'West Side Story, School Edition'

Tickets are now an sale for the DreamWrights Center for Community Arts and Weary Arts Group production of "West Side Story, School Edition."

The show is set be performed Friday, June 18, through Sunday, June 27, at DreamWrights, 100 Carlisle Ave.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Advance tickets cost $12-16 and tickets at the door will cost an extra $2 apiece.

The show is recommended for children 10 and up.

For more information or tickets, visit DreamWrights.org.