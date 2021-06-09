York County happenings: 'The Virtual Family'; bike helmets; LGBTQ event; Narcan

Staff Report

Free helmets

Bicycle Safety Event

The UMPC Pinnacle Foundation along with the York City Police and York YMCA will be holding a youth bicycle safety course, 8-10 a.m. Saturday at PeoplesBank Park Queen Street Parking Lot, 5 Brooks Robinson Way.

A focus of the course will be helmet safety.

Following completion of the course, UMPC Pinnacle Foundation will be handing out up 200 new helmets.

TAFE (Theater Arts for Everyone)

'The Virtual Family'

Tickets for the TAFE (Theater Arts for Everyone) virtual production of "The Virtual Family" are now on sale.

The play is a family comedy about a typical family living in a technological world.

It will be streaming online from Friday, June 18, through Monday, July 5.

Tickets for the show start at $5.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://tafepa.org/tickets/virtualfam.

New Cumberland

Church to host blood drive

New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave. in New Cumberland, will be holding a blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the church.

All interested donors must make an appointment through the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank by calling 1-800-771-0059 or by going to the website at https://donate.717giveblood.org/donor/schedules/zip.

Everyone is also asked to wear a mask when entering the church.

Astronomical Society

Solar observation and more

The York County Astronomical Society will hold a public event Saturday June 19, at the observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

A presentation of Solar and Radio Astronomy will be going on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Society member Kerry Smith will give attendees a peek into the future of the society’s radio astronomy endeavors and discuss radio astronomy, which allows humans to see astronomical phenomenon that are otherwise invisible.

Society member Mike Wenz will let those attending look through the society’s solar telescope for a view of the Sun.

There will also be a telescope clinic from 1 to 2 p.m. to help anyone who is looking to buy a telescope or who has a telescope and wants to learn more about how to use it.

If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. If it is completely cloudy or raining, the indoor activity of a screen astronomical presentation will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS or visit the society’s Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).

Family Health Council

Living a Positive Life

The Family Health Council of Central Pennsylvania will be holding "Living a Positive Life" event, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Handsome Cab, 106 N. George St in York.

The event is in coordination with LGBTQ Pride Month.

Some of the activities include:

On-site, private HIV testing and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations available.

HIV mural unveiling by artist Stephen Michael Haas

Drag queen bingo

Food, cocktails and entertainment

On site interviews with health care providers

York City Bureau of Health

Narcan distribution

The York City Bureau of Health along with the York/Adams Drug Alcohol Commission and York Opioid Collaborative have announced they will continue to distribute Narcan to community members.

The fourth Tuesday of each month, Narcan will be available at the Albert S. Weyer Health Center, 435 W. Philadelphia St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next event will be held June 22.

Individuals will receive a brief training on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose and a Narcan kit.