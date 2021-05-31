York County happenings: Siren test; mandolin workshop; church picnic

Staff report

Peach Bottom

Siren test on Wednesday

Exelon Generation will conduct an emergency siren test at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in the township, according to a company news release.

This siren test happens semi-annually, in June and December, at the nuclear power plant, located on the west bank of the Susquehanna River in York County, according to the release.

County emergency management authorities activate the sirens, which can be used in any emergency, including severe weather, the release stated.

The emergency warning siren system consists of 97 sirens located in a 10-mile radius around the power station, the release says.

The sirens are not a signal to evacuate but a warning to tune to a local emergency alert broadcast television or radio station, according to the release.

The station is home to two boiling water reactors, capable of powering more than 2.25 million homes and businesses. Both reactors began commercial operation in 1974.

Susquehanna Folk Society

Virtual mandolin workshop and concert

The Susquehanna Folk Society will be holding a virtual mandolin workshop and concert on Saturday, June 5.

The workshop will be held from 4-5:30 p.m., followed by a livestream concert at 7:30 p.m.

Bluegrass musicians Sierra Hull and Justin Moses will lead the workshop and then perform in the concert to follow.

Suggested donation for the event is $20.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.sfmsfolk.org.

Felton

Three churches to host picnic

The Annual Community Picnic sponsored by Cross Roads United Methodist, Round Hill and Hopewell Presbyterian Churches will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Hershaull Park, 7677 Church Road, Felton.

Homemade chicken corn and ham bean soups can be purchased by the quart, bring your own containers. Hot and cold sandwiches, french fries, homemade cakes and pies and ice cream by Mack's will also be available.

Live bluegrass and gospel music will be provided by Set Free from 4 to 7 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the upkeep of Hershaull Park. Those attending should bring lawn chairs for outdoor entertainment. The picnic will be held rain or shine. Handicap tables are available. For more information, call 717-881-0926.