York County happenings: Buses to stop; Pancakes for Pride; Friendship Day

Staff report

Memorial Day Holiday

No bus service Monday

Rabbit Transit has announced it will not operate any paratransit, Rabbit Express or fixed York route services on Monday in observation of the Memorial Day holiday.

All services will resume on Tuesday at their regularly scheduled times.

York Jewish Community Center

Pancakes for Pride

The York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, will be holding their second annual Pancakes for Pride event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6.

Brunch boxes will be sold for $10 and include pancakes, fruit cup, rainbow sprinkles, syrup and butter. They will be available for to-go or dine-in.

The event will also feature a drag show, area vendors and area resources.

Proceeds from the brunch boxes benefit the Rainbow Rose Center and Keshet.

For more information or to pre-order a box by Tuesday, June 1, call 717-843-0918 or visit https://yorkjcc.org/.

Church Women United in York County

Friendship Day

The Church Women United of York County May Friendship Day will be held on Friday, June 4, at York Township Park, 25 Oak St.

A program titled "Making Room at the Table" is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

An offering will also take place to benefit projects such as: Access-York, York Literacy Council and the Salvation Army Summer program.

The group asks that masks be worn, and social distancing will also be practiced.

There will also be a snack collection taken for York City Day Camp as well.

For more information or to register, contact Judith Grove at 717-741-4366 or judygrove@verizon.net.