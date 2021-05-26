York County happenings: Memorial Day events; trash collection; Pancakes for Pride

Staff report

Newberry Township

Memorial Day events

The James A. Danner VFW Post 537 will host the annual Memorial Day events in Newberry Township.

The parade will form at the Parkville Bible Church grounds, 800 Whisler Road, and the parade will begin at 10 am. The one-mile route will follow Whisler Road to York Haven Road to Church Road to Rabbit Slide Road. Individuals or groups are invited to register to be in the parade and may do so by contacting Stuart at 717-932-4304 or stuartandrews63@yahoo.com

At the conclusion of the parade, the Memorial Day program will begin at approximately 11 a.m. Brig. Gen. Edwards Little of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard will be the speaker. In a change from previous years, the program will be held outdoors on the grounds of Paddletown Cemetery, at Rabbit Slide Road and Paddletown Road.

Following the Memorial Day program, the VFW and Auxiliary will conduct a very brief observance.

Stewartstown

Patriotic Red, White & Blue Celebration

From Memorial Day thru July 4, the Mason-Dixon Public Library and Stewartstown American Legion Post 455 are encouraging everyone in the area to decorate their front doors, porches, storefronts and/or yards in honor of Independence Day.

The groups want residents to show pride in the community and country and refrain from politics by decorating just for fun for the Patriotic Red, White & Blue Celebration.

Any resident or business that wants their display to be judged should register at the library or the Stewartstown Borough office. There will be prizes for most patriotic, most fun, most creative and neighbor’s choice.

The address of registered contest participants will be publicized so community members can drive by and enjoy. Vote for your favorite display by making a donation of no more than $5 to the library, and the winner of the Neighbor’s Choice Award will be the entry that raises the most funds for the library.

Call 717-993-2404 for more information.

York City

Curbside trash collection delayed

Due to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday on Monday, all regular curbside collections (trash, recycling and yard waste) will be delayed one day in York City.

For the upcoming week only: Monday customers will be picked up on Tuesday, Tuesday customers will be picked up on Wednesday, and so forth through Saturday.

York Jewish Community Center

Pancakes for Pride

The York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, will be holding their second annual Pancakes for Pride event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6.

Brunch boxes will be sold for $10 and include pancakes, fruit cup, rainbow sprinkles, syrup and butter. They will be available for to-go or dine-in.

The event will also feature a drag show, area vendors and area resources.

Proceeds from the brunch boxes benefit the Rainbow Rose Center and Keshet.

For more information or to pre-order a box by Tuesday, June 1, call 717-843-0918 or visit https://yorkjcc.org/.