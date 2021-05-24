York County happenings: 3 wounded in shootings; crash victim identified

Staff report

York City

Three hurt in two shootings

Three people were injured in two shootings over the weekend in York City, according to police.

Police were notified of the first shooting at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the first block of East Maple Street. The second shooting came at 4:42 p.m. Sunday in the area of South Queen Street and East College Avenue, according to news releases from York City Police.

On Saturday, police were notified when a 19-year-old man arrived at York Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was transported to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle, police said.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were taken to York Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both are expected to survive, according to the release.

Anybody with information regarding these two incidents is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-849- 2204 or 717-846-1234. Individuals can also send an email to abaez@yorkcity.org.

Coroner's office

Crash victim identified

A New Freedom man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Manheim Township.

Chuck Fowler, 55, of the first block of Logan Drive, died in a crash around 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of 5487 Arnold Road, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Fowler — who was not wearing a helmet, according to the coroner’s office — was reportedly traveling north on Arnold Road when he crossed the opposing lane of traffic, entered a wooded area and struck a tree.

The cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death as accidental.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be done, according to the coroner’s office.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the crash.