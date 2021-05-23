York County happenings: Crash with train; motorcyclist dies; free naloxone

Staff report

Newberry Township

One injured in crash with train

One person was injured in a crash Saturday morning involving car and a train in Newberry Township, according to officials.

The collision happened about 6:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Cly Road, a York County 911 supervisor said, and one person was taken to WellSpan York Hospital.

The roadway was shut down between Reeser Hill Road and River Drive. It's unclear what caused the crash.

Newberry Township Police are investigating, the department said in news release on Facebook.

Manheim Township

Motorcyclist dies in crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Manheim Township.

The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched around 5 p.m. to the area of 5487 Arnold Road for a reported fatality.

The operator — who was not wearing a helmet, according to the coroner’s office — was reportedly traveling north on Arnold Road when he crossed the opposing lane of traffic, entered a wooded area and struck a tree.

The cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death as accidental.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be done, according to the coroner’s office.

The operator’s name will be released after more family has been notified, the coroner’s office stated.

York City Bureau of Health

Free naloxone available

The York City Bureau of Health will hold a free naloxone distribution for community members from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Albert S. Weyer Health Center, 435 W. Philadelphia St.

Businesses and organizations wishing to receive naloxone can contact the York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission at 717-771-9222.