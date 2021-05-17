York County happenings: School closed; exhibit on LGBTQ Cuban refugees

Staff Report

West Shore schools

Fairview closed by COVID-19

Fairview Elementary is closed until Thursday after the West Shore School District recorded rising COVID-19 cases linked to the building.

The school closed Saturday after the district's COVID-19 dashboard recorded five cases for the school within 14 days. Students will learn remotely until the building reopens for students Thursday. All other West Shore schools remain open.

West Shore School District has closed several other schools due to COVID-19 over the past few weeks, with the most recent closure being Highland Elementary, which closed on May 4 after recording five cases. Other recent closures for the district include Cedar Cliff High School, Red Mill Elementary and Fishing Creek Elementary.

Fairview's closure happens as local school closures have begun to slow after two months filled with closures through March and April. Officials recently announced that the state will relax most COVID-19 guidelines starting May 31, which will impact future school closures and public gatherings such as graduation ceremonies.

York College

'With Open Heart and Open Arms'

York College's Center for Community Engagement will be hosting a new traveling exhibit, "With Open Heart and Open Arms," which chronicles the story of LGBTQ Cuban refugees who came to Pennsylvania during the Mariel boatlift in 1980.

The exhibit will be on display from Wednesday, June 2, through Wednesday, June 30, at York College's Center for Community Engagement, at 59 E. Market St. in York.

Hours to view the exhibit are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9-11 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, for First Friday.

The center asks that those viewing the exhibit wear masks and observe social distancing.

To view the exhibit virtually, visit www.centralpalgbthistory.org/with-open-hearts--open-arms.html.