York County happenings: Flamingo filched; parking permits available

Staff report

York Township

Do you know these flamingo filchers?

Police need help identifying two people who were caught on camera stealing a concrete statue of a pink flamingo from a business in York Township.

The theft happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of South George Street, according to a York Area Regional Police news release.

The suspects drove from the Jacobus area and parked a silver or light colored SUV on South George Street, according to the release.

"The two then worked together to steal the item from the property of the business" the release says.

The flamingo filchers may be a thin man and a woman of heavier build, police said. They fled south on South George Street.

People with information about the theft or who have seen the flamingo since it was taken are asked to contact York Area Regional Police 717-741-1259.

York City

Parking permits for residents near stadium

Residents living along the following streets near PeoplesBank Park may pick up their parking permits at the York City Police Department, 50 W. King St. Go to the front desk, which is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents on these streets can receive permits:

300 block of North George Street (east side of the street only)

Arch Street, from George Street to Loucks Mill Road;

North Queen Street, from North Street to the dead end;

Washington Street, from George Street to the dead end;

Perry Place, from Howard Street to Walt Way;

North Howard Street, from Perry Place to Lock Lane;

Hay Street, from Queen Street to Walt Way.

Residents must bring with them proof of residency and a vehicle registration as well. They also must turn in last year's permit to receive a new one.

The York Revolution’s 2021 season begins Friday, May 28.