York County happenings: Reward for information; bullets hit vehicles

Staff report

York City

Reward offered for info in homicide

Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of suspects involved in a 2019 homicide in York City.

Edward Jarmond Jr. was shot and killed on Aug. 22, 2019, outside his home in the 600 block of Bare Avenue, according to a York City Police news release.

Officers responded to the shooting and found Jarmond dead at the scene, according to the release.

"We are asking for assistance so we may bring justice and closure to Edward’s family," the release state. "Detectives continue to investigate this senseless loss of life."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact York City Police by 717-846-1234, submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or abaez@yorkcity.org or 717-654-5264. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.

Route 30

Three vehicles hit by bullets

Three vehicles were struck by bullets in the area of Route 30 and North Hills Road early Thursday morning, according to police.

Springettsbury Township Police responded just after midnight for a shots fired call in the area of Route 30 and North Hills Road, according to a department news release.

There were no injuries, but three vehicles were damaged, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525 or through the York County Department of Emergency Services non-emergency line at 717-854-5571.