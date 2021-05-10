York County happenings: Shooting victim ID'd; bridge project; diabetes management; concert

Staff Report

York County Coroner

York City shooting victim identified

The York County Coroner's Office has identified a 41-year-old nonbinary person who died early Tuesday morning after a shooting in York City.

The victim was identified as Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, with their most recent home address listed as LifePath Christian Ministries, 367 W. Market St, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

The victim, once known as Jennifer Jean Makos, had been staying at a friend's residence in the 300 block of Smyser Street in York City when they were involved in the shooting about 11:25 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.

Authorities identified the victim as nonbinary, meaning their gender identity is not strictly male or female, according to The Associated Press. Spirit died at 1:15 a.m. at WellSpan York Hospital.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-846-1234, submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.

Franklin Township

Comments sought on bridge project

York County residents are encouraged to give their opinions on a bridge project expected to start next year in Franklin Township.

An online public display of the project is available now and can be viewed by visiting www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-8/Pages/default.aspx and clicking on "public meetings" and the tile marked "Baltimore Road over Tributary to Bermudian Creek."

The project will replace the 80-year-old Route 194 bridge over the tributary to Bermudian Creek in Franklin Township with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert, according to a PennDOT news release.

Additional roadwork will include paving the road, replacing the guardrail and increasing the lanes and shoulders to 11 feet and 5 feet respectively.

Work is expected to take place during the 2022 and 2023 construction season, PennDOT said.

The bridge will be closed for three months, utilizing a detour with Cabin Hollow Road, Route 15 and Harrisburg Street to Route 74. The duration of the closure has not been announced yet, according to PennDOT.

York County Agency on Aging

Diabetes self-management program

The York County Agency on Aging will be holding a free virtual diabetes self-management program, 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays from May 19 through June 23.

Adults 60 and older living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, and caregivers age 60 and older caring for someone with diabetes, can participate in the workshops.

For more information or to register for the program, contact Faye Kinard at 717-771-9610, ext. 1044.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Outdoor concert and picnic

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill located at 1775 Powder Mill Road, will host a summer concert featuring the Emigsville Band from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27.

The event will also include a picnic, and it benefits the Alzheimer's Association.

Cost is a $5 donation to the Alzheimer's Association, and included in the meal are hot dogs, burgers, corn on the cob, baked beans, cupcakes and macaroni and potato salads.

Participants are asked to wear masks, and social distancing will be practiced as well.

Reservations are required and can be placed by calling 717-741-0961.