York County happenings: Buses back on schedule; history lecture; book sale

Rabbit Transit

Back to full-service schedule

Rabbit Transit has announced that starting on Sunday, they will resume a full service schedule.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the bus service has limited its schedule and the services being offered.

All passengers are asked to continue to wear masks and adhere to protocols.

For more information, call 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.

History Center

Learn about the S. Morgan Smith Co.

Learn about York’s S. Morgan Smith Co. During the York History Center’s Second Saturday Lecture.

Stephen H. Smith will give the lecture at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Historical Society Museum, 250 E. Market St. The talk will focus on the technological advances made by the company and its successors during the 20th century.

Smith will discuss stories and facts from “Re-Inventing the Wheel: The Incredible Story of S. Morgan Smith, Minister, Inventor, Industrialist,” by Stephen Nichols with Terry Downs.

In-person attendance is limited, and the lecture will also be available on Zoom. To register, call 717-848-1587 or email programs@yorkhistorycenter.org.

Friends of the Dover Library

Book sale

The Friends of the Dover Library has announced they will be holding their “Book, Bake, Plant, and Bargain Sale” from Thursday, May 13, through Sunday, May 16.

The sale will be held at Brookside Park, 4054 Fox Run Rd. in Dover Township, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There will be used books for sale, baked goods and an assortment of plants too.