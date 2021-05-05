York County happenings: Family sought; mobile vaccine site

Staff report

York County coroner

Seeking family of man

The York County Coroner is seeking the family of a York City man who died recently.

Michael T. Baker died of natural causes, the coroner determined after he was found earlier this week.

Anybody with information regarding Baker's family or next of kin is asked to call 717-840-7617.

Latino Connection

Mobile vaccination site

The Latino Connection CATE mobile unit will be administering free COVID-19 vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at CASA, located at 225 E. Princess St. in York.

They will also be administering vaccine 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in Gettysburg at South Central Community Action, located at 153 N. Stratton St.

Pre-registration is required for either site and can be made by logging onto www.CATEmobileunit.com.