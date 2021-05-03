York County happenings: Council meeting canceled; passport photos; church news

Staff report

York City

Council meeting canceled

The York City Council has canceled its Tuesday legislative meeting due to a lack of agenda items, according to the city clerk.

Clerk Dianna Thompson-Mitchell in a statement said there was only one item on the agenda, and it "was not of a pressing nature." The meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.

The meeting will take place on a Wednesday because of the primary election on Tuesday, May 18.

Prothonotary's Office

Passport photo service begins

The York County Prothonotary's Office now offers passport picture service.

Cost of the service is $12 and can be paid with a passport application.

The office is setting up passport applications by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, contact 717-771-4760.

Eastminster Presbyterian Church

Special services on Sunday

Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, will be holding two special services titled "It is Simply about Love" on Sunday.

The first service will be livestreamed starting at 9 a.m., while the second service will be an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. at the Outdoor Worship Center located at the church.

Individuals interested in the in-person service should bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Masking and social distance protocols will also be in place.

The livestream broadcast can be viewed at https://eastminster-york.org/worship-and-faith/broadcasts/.