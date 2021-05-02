York County happenings: Delays on I-83; car connected to shooting; apply for scholarship

Staff report

I-83

Rolling roadblocks on Tuesday

Rolling roadblocks are scheduled for Tuesday on Interstate 83 between Exit 16 (Queen Street) and Exit 21 (Route 30), according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation new release.

There will be three rolling roadblocks from approximately 9 a.m. until about noon in each direction of I-83 for surveying operations, according to the release.

The first roadblock will begin at Exit 16 and proceed northbound on I-83 to Exit 21, according to the release, then switch to the southbound direction from Exit 21 to Exit 16.

This will be repeated until three passes are completed in each direction, according to the release. Ramps to I-83 will be blocked within the work area.

Motorists in York County are advised plan extra time for their travels or seek alternate routes since delays are expected, according to the release.

This work is weather permitting, according to the release, and rain dates are set for the same hours on Wednesday or Thursday.

York City

Police find vehicle connected to shooting

Police have found a vehicle connected to a Tuesday shooting in York City that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Police found a black 2010 Ford Fusion thanks to help from the public. Investigators believe the suspected vehicle was used during the shooting about 10 a.m. at the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue, according to police.

A 26-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting and was in stable condition, according to York City Police.

PennDOT

Line painting on I-83

A state Department of Transportation line painting project will cause lane closures on Interstate 83 in York County starting Sunday.

The work, part of a district-wide project that includes seven nearby counties, will take place between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. from exit 8 to the Maryland border, according to a PennDOT news release.

It is expected to be completed in a week, the release states.

The entire $1,341,513 project, contracted to DeAngelo Contracting Services, is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Rotary Club of York

Apply for community service scholarship

The Rotary Club of York is now accepting applications for the inaugural community service scholarship.

Eligible applicants must be current full-time undergraduate college students enrolled for their junior year this fall.

The deadline to apply is Monday, May 31.

For more information or to apply, visit www.yorkrotary.org/downloads.