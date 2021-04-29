York County Happenings: Weather alert; virtual concert; Muddy Creek Forks; help for veterans

Staff Report

Weather alert

High wind watch on Friday

A high wind watch will be in effect from Friday afternoon through late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service at State College.

York County could be blown away by northwest winds from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible, according to the NWS.

The watch is for Fulton, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service said.

Thursday's forecast shows showers are likely, with some severe thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., according to NWS. Skies are cloudy, with a high near 79.

Susquehanna Folk Music Society

Watkins Family Hour virtual concert

The Susquehanna Folk Music Society will be holding a virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday feature Grammy award winning bluegrass musicians Sara and Sean Watkins.

Cost per stream is $22 for general admission and $27 for supporter.

For more information or to purchase the stream, visit www.sfmsfolk.org.

Genealogy Society

Tour of Muddy Creek Forks

The South Central Pennsylvania Genealogy Society will meet Sunday for a free tour of the Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks.

The 50-minute tour will begin at 2:30 p.m., and attendees will be placed in small groups to visit the buildings. Following the tour, attendees will have the opportunity to take a short ride on open rail cars. Masks must be worn while inside the buildings.

Anyone who plans to attend the program is asked to notify the SCPGS by emailng SCPAGenSociety@gmail.com or calling Jonathan Stayer at 717-854-7112; however, preregistration is not required. All SCPGS members, their families, guests and interested persons are invited to attend at no cost.

Virtual Event for Veterans

End of life planning

Bellomo & Associates will be holding a virtual end of life planning session for veterans and their spouses, 6-8 p.m. Monday.

Topics to be discussed include: Veteran and surviving spouse benefits; wills and powers of attorney; and hospice care

For more information or to register, contact Nick Spera at 717-845-5390 or Nspera@bellomoassociates.com.