York County happenings: Teen dies after crash; York County man dies near Enola

Staff report

Hellam Township

Coroner: Teen dies after crash

An 18-year-old died early Tuesday morning after she was ejected from a vehicle in a crash in Hellam Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 2:50 a.m. at Yorkana Road, south of Valley Acres Road, according to a coroner news release.

Hannah Tome, of East Market Street in Hellam Township, was in the back seat of the vehicle when she was ejected, the report said. She died at 3:54 a.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the release.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, the release stated.

The condition of the other people in the car is not clear, according to the release, and Hellam Township Police investigating.

Enola

Lewisberry man killed

A York County man died in a vehicle crash Tuesday in Cumberland County.

Lee Potteiger, 58, of Lewisberry, was killed in the 12:10 p.m. crash on Routes 11 and 15 in East Pennsboro Township, near Enola, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.

Potteiger was rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the coroner said.

Potteiger was headed north on Routes 11 and 15 and was towing a boat when his vehicle was struck head-on by a southbound Ford pickup truck, according to Hall.

Prior to hitting Potteiger's vehicle, the pickup truck sideswiped another vehicle that was in the center turn lane, waiting to turn left onto Susquehanna Avenue, the coroner said.

After sideswiping that vehicle, the pickup truck continued across the center lane and hit Potteiger's vehicle, Hall said.

The impact dislodged the boat from its trailer, and the boat landed atop the bed of the pickup truck, as well as on the back of Potteiger's vehicle, the coroner said.

The pickup truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment, according to Hall.

East Pennsboro Township Police are investigating the fatal crash, the coroner said.