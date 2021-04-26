York County happenings: Summer Hustle fundraiser; trivia night

Staff Report

York Jewish Community Center

Summer Hustle

The York Jewish Community Center will be holding "Summer Hustle," a virtual fundraiser to benefit Jewish Family Services, starting on Sunday, May 30, and lasting throughout the following month.

Participants of all ages can track their steps and connect with other individuals and teams to compete for weekly challenges through on online platform.

A socially distanced picnic will also conclude the event for all participants on Sunday, June 27, at Springettsbury Township Park.

For more information or to register or donate, visit https://yorkjcc.org/summer-hustle/.

TAFE

Theater trivia night

TAFE (Theater Arts for Everyone) will host a theater trivia night, 7-8 p.m. Friday.

Individuals 12 and up are invited to bring a team of three to five people and test their knowledge of plays, Broadway, famous people and show tunes.

For more information or to register, visit https://tafepa.org/trivia-night.