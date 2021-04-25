York County happenings: Vaccine at Walmart; early-American cooking; ALLVETS

Staff report

Walmart

Vaccine available for anyone

COVID-19 vaccine shots are now available at York County Walmart stores, the chain announced in a Thursday news release.

"Walmart is supporting its communities through vaccinations in its pharmacies for those age 18 and older with open appointments at York locations," the news release state. "Pharmacists are also vaccinating patients who walk into any store pharmacy without an appointment."

The Moderna vaccine will be administered, and appointments for the second dose can be booked at the time of the initial vaccination, according to the release.

Appointment times are available seven days a week but vary based on vaccine availability, according to the release. Find a store and book an appointment at https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

York County History Center

Learn about early-American cooking

The York County History center will have a demonstration of early-American cooking on Tuesday at the Colonial Complex, at the intersection of West Market Street and Pershing Avenue.

Christine Cooper, the center's manager of public programs, will demonstrate preparation and cooking techniques using the tools of the period beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday's program will feature Soop Meager. The program is outdoors and will be dependent on weather.

Visitors can visit the kitchen garden at the Golden Plough Tavern and watch and ask questions during the demonstration. Cooper will also talk about common ingredients for the time and where they came from .

The program is free, and registration is not required. Those attending must wear masks and maintain social distancing. For more information, go to www.yorkhistorycenter.org/.

ALLVETS

Vietnam veteran to speak

ALLVETS will feature Vietnam veteran and Huey pilot Buck Buchanan at its next meeting, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

ALLVETS is a nonprofit dedicated to collecting the stories of veterans from York County. Each month, a different veteran from any branch of the military speaks to the group.

The meeting is free, and it is held at the York County History Center Museum, 250 E. Market St. In-person attendance is limited to 20 people, go to www.yorkhistorycenter.org/event/allvets to reserve a seat or to register to join the meeting on Zoom. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the center's Facebook page.