York County happenings: Casey town hall; Ma & Pa training day; hazardous waste collection

Staff report

Sen. Bob Casey

Drive-in town hall meeting planned

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., will hold a drive-in town hall meeting on Friday in Spring Garden Township.

The senator will hold the town hall in the rear parking lot of Penn State York's Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, located at 1031 Edgecomb Ave., according to a news release from his office.

Thaís Carrero, director of Pennsylvania's CASA branch, an immigrant advocacy organization, will moderate the event.

Ma & Pa Railroad Preservation Society

Volunteer recruitment and training day

The Ma and Pa Railroad Heritage Village, located at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, will be holding a volunteer recruitment and training day from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1.

Volunteers are needed to serve as store clerks, ticket agents, historical interpreters and motorcar train operators during the season. The volunteers help provide a glimpse at life in the early 20th century, when the railroad made Muddy Creek Forks a busy commercial stop.

Training will also be available for anyone 18 and older with a current driver’s license who wants to learn to operate the train.

For more information, contact Volunteer@Ma&PaRailroad.com or call Bob Wieners at 443-922-9216.

York County Solid Waste Authority

Residents can drop off hazardous waste

The York County Solid Waste Authority will hold a free residential household hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Authority’s Ash Recycling and Processing Facility, 2650 Blackbridge Road.

All participants are asked to remain in their vehicles, wear a mask and place all hazardous items in either the trunk of their cars or beds of their trucks before entering the facility.

Any items that are corrosive, flammable, reactive or toxic are considered hazardous waste, according to the authority.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on crowds, residents must pre-register for the event. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/york-county-solid-waste-authoritys-household-hazardous-waste-collection-tickets-147851516867.