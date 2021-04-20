York County happenings: Road to close; church events; food trucks; Mother's Day musicgrams

Staff report

PennDOT

Road to close until June

County Line Road will be closed until June so new construction can take place at the York and Adams County border, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

County Line Road will be closed on either side of Route 15 starting Wednesday until June 4.

A detour east of Route 15 will use Latimore Valley Road and Old Route 15. A detour west of Route 15 will use Mountain Road, known as Route 1005, according to a news release.

Spry Church

Yard sale benefits missions work

Spry Church, 50 School St., will have its annual Outdoor Spring Missions Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Included in the sale are kitchen items, tools, toys, books, clothes and jewelry, and there will also be a bake sale.

The sale will benefit church missions locally, nationally and internationally.

The outdoor yard sale will be held on the grounds of the Link Youth Center, 65 School St., across from the church.

For more information, call 717-741-1429 or visit sprychurch.com.

Union Fire and Hose

Food truck event

Union Fire and Hose Co No. 1 of Dover, 30 E. Canal St., will hold a food truck event, rain or shine, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the food.

Eastminster Presbyterian Church

Special worship services

Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, will hold two special worship services on Sunday.

The first service will be livestreamed at 9 a.m., and a second service will be held at 11 a.m. in person the Outdoor Worship Center on the church grounds.

At each service, Pastor Josh Gill will give a sermon titled "Wolves and Sheep."

Those attending can bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

The livestream can be viewed at https://eastminster-york.org/worship-and-faith/broadcasts/.

Cultural Alliance of York County

Musicgram videos for Mother's Day

The Cultural Alliance of York County will be selling musicgram videos for Mother's Day through Saturday, May 1.

York musicians Garrett Schultz or Doobie Dorm will record a song and personalized message for your loved one.

Donors can choose between four different selections available for purchase.

For more information or to order, visit www.culturalyork.org/music-grams.