York County happenings: Body found; health survey; vaccine clinic

Staff Report

York City

Man found dead under bridge

A man was found dead under a bridge in York City on Sunday, according to the York County Coroner.

Ben Saidi, 59, of no fixed address, died of natural causes and was found near Grantley Road and West College Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a coroner's report.

Children found Saidi's body and reported it to police, the coroner said.

Saidi lived in the surrounding area under the bridge. He also spent time at LifePath Christian Ministries in the past several months, according to the coroner.

Nothing suspicious was noted when investigating Saidi's death, according to the report. He had been dead for several days to a few weeks when found, according to the coroner's report.

There will be no autopsy, the coroner's office said. York City Police are investigating.

York Opioid Collaborative

Survey to gauge public's knowledge

The York Opioid Collaborative has launched a survey to gauge the public's knowledge about properly disposing of needles and other sharp objects used to inject drugs.

The survey, created in collaboration with the York City Health Bureau, is completely anonymous and 10 questions long, according to a Monday news release. The survey can be accessed at https://corexms537kzb4lsl8zg.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_79ZaOarMbuvnNxc.

Those taking the survey will also be asked about the proper disposal of both over-the-counter and prescription medications.

Residents wishing to participate must complete the survey by May 2.

Lifepath Christian Ministries

Vaccine clinic on Friday

Lifepath Christian Ministries located at 367 W. Market St. in York will be holding a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with WellSpan Health on Friday.

The clinic is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

All are welcomed to attend.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 717-699-8445 or 717-845-7662 ext. 1301.