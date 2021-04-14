York County happenings: Missing woman found; roadwork ahead; Go Green in the City

Staff report

State police

Missing York-area woman found

A York-area woman reported missing was found Tuesday night thanks to the public, state police said.

Meredith Celeste Wilson Keltner, 28, was found safe in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County, according to a news release.

Keltner was found the same day state police reported that she had been missing since March 28 and last texted someone on April 7.

Keltner survived being shot five times, run over by her attackers' car and left for dead on a quiet North Codorus Township road last summer.

The two York City men charged in that attack remain in prison.

Jackson Township

Railroad crossings to close

Railroad crossings on Route 30 and Biesecker Road near Thomasville in Jackson Township will close for several days so a contractor can perform maintenance, according to PennDOT

The first closure will be from April 28 through April 30 at a crossing on Biesecker Road — just south of the intersection with Route 30 — and a detour will be on Route 30 and Route 116, the Department of Transportation stated in a news release.

The other closure will be from May 1 through May 4 at a crossing on Route 30 — just east of the intersection with Biesecker Road — and a detour will be on Biesecker Road and Route 116, according to the release.

York City

Go Green in the City

Downtown Inc will sponsor Downtown York's Go Green in the City event, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the lot between North Beaver Street, North Pershing Avenue and West Clark Avenue.

The event will feature more than 40 vendors, live music, food and children's activities.

To ensure safety for everyone, masks will be required to be worn by all.

For more information, visit www.downtownyorkpa.com/go-green-in-the-city.