York County happenings: Crash victim identified; Sparrow Place fundraiser; food boxes

Staff report

Windsor Township

Coroner identifies woman killed in crash

An 85-year-old York Township woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Windsor Township.

Joyce Seitz, of the 1200 block of Golden Way, was pronounced dead at 11:33 a.m. from multiple blunt force injuries at the scene of the crash, according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened at 11:08 a.m. Sunday in Windsor Township, at Kendale and Lombard roads, according to the coroner's office.

Seitz, who was a passenger and wasn't wearing a seat belt, was killed when the vehicle she was in failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another car, according to the release.

The manner of death is accidental, and there will be no autopsy, the release states. York Area Regional Police responded to the crash.

Sparrow Place

Fundraiser features spaghetti dinner, auction

Sparrow Place will hold Lift a Fork for Freedom, 4:30-7:30 p.m Saturday at Grace Church Shrewsbury, 473 Plank Road, New Freedom.

Sparrow Place is a local, faith-based nonprofit that provides care for women who are survivors of domestic sex trafficking and commercial sex exploitation.

Saturday’s fundraiser will be a carry-out spaghetti dinner and a silent auction, with masks and social distancing required.

The dinner is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors 55 and older, $5 for children 4-11 and free for children 3 and under. The meal includes pasta with a choice of four sauces, plus salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Quarts of homemade sauces will be available for $6.

For more information, contact Jan Wilson at info@sparrowplace.org or, 717-347-7176, or connect with Sparrow Place on Facebook at sparrowplaceofyork or at www.sparrowplace.org.

Spry Church

Food boxes available

Spry Church, 50 School St., continues to offer free food boxes to those in need from its Food Pantry either weekly or monthly.

For weekly pick up, the pantry is open 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Call the church by Wednesday at 717-741-1429 if you want to pick up food on Thursday morning.

For those unable to pick up on Thursdays, the food pantry will be open 6-7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Call the church before the Monday pick up and state that is your preference.