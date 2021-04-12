York County happenings: Career fair; silent art auction; auditions for play; concert

Staff Report

Economic Alliance

Virtual career fair on Wednesday

The York County Economic Alliance, in partnership with the York County Reentry Coalition, will hold the next session of the Pathways to Prosperity: Virtual Career Fair series at noon Wednesday.

The session will focus on opportunities for reentrants, according to the YCEA.

York Container Co., RHI Magnesita and Delauter’s A-1 Movers will share the job openings they have available and how interested job seekers can apply. Attendees can also ask questions of the presenters.

To view this session, register on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hGWnjsR5SkexUO_KNMs3aQ or go to the YCEA Facebook page, www.facebook.com/YCEAPA, where it will be streamed.

Creative York

Art With a Heart virtual silent auction

Creative York, a nonprofit arts center located at 10 N. Beaver St. in York City, will hold Art with a Heart virtual silent auction, Thursday through Saturday, April 24.

The auction will feature 100 unique pieces of artwork from artists around the world.

New to the event this year is Prosecco & Cupcakes, which will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday and Sunday.

Groups of up to 10 individuals can purchase tickets to tour the auction items while sipping wine and eating cupcakes. Cost is $25 per person, and this event is only open to individuals 21+.

For more information on either event, visit creativeyork.org.

TAFE

Auditions for 'The Virtual Family'

TAFE (Theater Arts for Everyone) will hold virtual auditions for an upcoming play on living in the virtual world, "The Virtual Family."

Men, women and children are needed to play roles in the performance.

No advance preparations are needed for the auditions.

Audition forms are due by Sunday and can be downloaded at https://tafepa.org/virtual-family-audition.

Susquehanna Folk Music Society

Bill and the Belles

The Susquehanna Folk Music Society, in partnership with the York County Library System, will hold a free online concert featuring Bill and the Belles at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The group from Johnson City, Tennessee, will play a mixture of old time music and early jazz.

For more information or to register for the concert, visit SusquehannaFolk.org.