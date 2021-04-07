York County happenings: Impersonating cop: pre-retirement seminars

Staff report

York Township

Police say driver impersonating cop

A man driving a black BMW customized with flashing red and blue lights is impersonating police and pulling people over, police said.

The imposter pulled a car over about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Pauline Drive in York Township, according to a York Area Regional Police news release.

"The impersonator (got) out of the car yelling at the driver he had stopped," the release state. "Please call 911 if you see this vehicle stopping other cars."

The car's license plate was covered, and York Area Regional Police believe this charlatan isn't one of their officers, according to the release.

People can call 911 to verify if a traffic stop is legitimate.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Alzheimer's support group meeting

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill will host a free virtual Alzheimer's support group meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22, via Zoom.

Memory care director Katy Barrington will be discussing the GEMS model with a supportive and positive approach to care.

For more information or to register, contact Lainey Gross at 717-741-0961 or lgross@powdermill.com.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans

Neighborhood Beautification Workshop

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, will be hosting a neighborhood beautification workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Hope Street Gardens, 446 W. Hope Street.

Individuals will clean up in the morning, and a workshop instructed by a master gardener from Penn State will take place in the afternoon.

Masks will be supplied ,and social distancing will be observed.

For more information or to register, call 717-848-9595.

York County Area Agency on Aging

Pre-retirement seminars

The York County Area Agency on Aging will be holding free virtual pre-retirement seminars via Zoom from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the following upcoming Thursdays: April 29, May 27, June 24 and July 22.

Topics to be discussed include:

Review of Medicare benefits

Medicare coverage options

Prescription drug coverage

Supplemental insurance coverage

For more information or to register, call 717-771-9008 or email aging@yorkcountypa.gov.