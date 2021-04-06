York County happenings: Healthy Kids Day; benefit dinner; pre-retirement seminars

Staff Report

Healthy Kids Day

YMCA of York and York County

The YMCA of York and York County will be holding a free Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 17.

The following YMCA branches are participating:

York Branch YMCA

Bob Hoffman Dover YMCA

The W. Dale Brougher Foundation YMCA

This national initiative is being done to improve health and well-being for kids and their families. Activities will be done with social distancing, and state regulations will be followed.

For more information, contact Travis Bowman at tbowman@yorkcoymca.org.

Exelon

Siren test on Thursday

The Exelon Generation Co. will be testing the warning system at the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County this week.

The broadcast test announcement will last two minutes with a brief tone, followed by the short phrase "This is a test" repeated twice at 10 a.m. Thursday.

No action by the public will be required during the test, according to a news release.

"The system, designed to warn the owners and residents of cottages along a stretch of Conowingo Pond in the event of an emergency at Muddy Run, consists of six sets of loudspeakers mounted atop poles upstream and downstream of the facility," the release states.

These poles were installed in Drumore Township in Lancaster County and Lower Chanceford and Peach Bottom townships in York County.

Exelon tests the system every three months.

Union Fire and Hose

Events canceled, postponed

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Union Fire and Hose Co No. 1 of Dover has canceled the meat drawing scheduled on Friday.

The gun raffle dinner scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Saturday, Sept. 18. Tickets for the April gun dinner will be honored for the September date.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Shrimp dinner benefits Alzheimer's Association

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road in York Township, will be holding a curbside shrimp scampi dinner, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 29, to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

Each dinner will feature shrimp scampi, salad, a breadstick and dessert.

Cost is $10 per meal, with cash or check made payable to the Alzheimer's Association due at pickup.

To pre-order a meal, contact Lainey at 717-741-0961 by Thursday, April 22.

York County Area Agency on Aging

Pre-retirement seminars

The York County Area Agency on Aging will be holding free virtual pre-retirement seminars via Zoom from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the following upcoming Thursdays: April 29, May 27, June 24 and July 22.

Topics to be discussed include:

Review of Medicare benefits

Medicare coverage options

Prescription drug coverage

Supplemental insurance coverage

For more information or to register, call 717-771-9008 or email aging@yorkcountypa.gov.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Alzheimer's support group meeting

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill will host a free virtual Alzheimer's support group meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22, via Zoom.

Memory care director Katy Barrington will be discussing the GEMS model with a supportive and positive approach to care.

For more information or to register, contact Lainey Gross at 717-741-0961 or lgross@powdermill.com.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans

Neighborhood Beautification Workshop

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, will be hosting a neighborhood beautification workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Hope Street Gardens, 446 W. Hope Street.

Individuals will clean up in the morning, and a workshop instructed by a master gardener from Penn State will take place in the afternoon.

Masks will be supplied ,and social distancing will be observed.

For more information or to register, call 717-848-9595.