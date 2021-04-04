York County happenings: Family sought; landscaping at a library

Staff report

Coroner's office

Looking for next of kin

The York County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Windsor Township man who died last week.

Gregory Tschudy, of Windsor Township and recently of East York, died last week of natural causes, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

Anyone with information on Tschudy's family is asked to contact the coroner's office at 717-840-7617.

Mason Dixon Public Library

New landscaping in the works

Plans are underway to refresh the landscaping at the 20-year-old Mason Dixon Public Library in Stewartstown.

With the help of professional landscape architect Ann Yost and a grant from the South Eastern Community Education Foundation, many of the plants will be replaced with new native plants and shrubs to provide shelter and food for local wildlife and support pollinators. Sue Hunter from Heartwood Nursery Inc. is assisting with suggestions.

All of the labor needed for this project will be provided by volunteer help. Volunteers are working from 9 to 11 each Friday morning. The committee welcomes anyone willing to help dig, trim or plant.

The plan includes lots of new plants and mulch as well as revitalizing the outdoor classroom space on the east side of the building. It is estimated that approximately $4,000 will be needed to complete the project. Donations are welcome either towards specific individual plants or for the overall project.

Contributions can be mailed or dropped off to the Mason Dixon Public Library, 250 Bailey Drive, Stewartstown, PA, 17363. For more information, call the committee chair, Mary Sue Shaw, at 717-993-2827.