York County happenings: Holy Week services; Seven Last Words

Staff report

Brogue

Holy Week services

St. James the Apostle Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue, will hold these services for Holy Week: Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m. Thursday; Good Friday, 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul (Lebanon) Lutheran Church, 5966 Rippling Run Road, Felton; Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at St; Paul (Lebanon), 7 a.m. Sunday, breakfast to follow.

All worship services will be available on Facebook.

The church will also open its Clothes Closet from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Breakfast will be available to go from 8 to 10 a.m. in the social room.

For more information, call 717-927-9497.

Black Ministers’ Association

Seven Last Words event

The Black Ministers' Association of York presents its annual Seven Last Words event beginning at noon on Friday.

The public is invited to join the meeting on the B.M.A. Facebook page.

Seven preachers will each give a seven-minute sermons on the seven last words of Jesus. The preachers will be: the Rev. Michael Jefferson, Pastor Eric Cox, The Rev. Aaron Anderson, the Rev. Ginia Bishop, Pastor Reginald Hunter, the Rev. Roberta Johnson and Bishop Carl H. Scott.