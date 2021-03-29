York County happenings: Vaccine update; Congressional Art competition

Staff Report

COVID-19

Update on vaccine rollout

York County Chief Health Strategist Dr. Matt Howie will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans and take questions from area residents during a telephone town hall program.

The program runs from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday and will be hosted by AARP Pennsylvania State President Joanne Grossi.

To join the conversation, call 855-286-0295.

Rep. Scott Perry

Congressional High School Art Competition

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, has announced his office will be sponsoring the Congressional High School Art Competition.

Judging for the competition will be performed by the local art community.

The winning artwork from the district will displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, and the artist will take a trip to Washington, D.C., with a guest to attend a reception.

Submissions will be accepted at Perry’s offices in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties.

Submissions for the contest are due Friday, April 23.

For more information, visit https://perry.house.gov/how-can-scott-help/arts-competition.htm.