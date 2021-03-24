York County happenings: Teen dies by suicide; scholarships available

Staff Report

East Manchester Twp.

Coroner: Teen died by suicide near railroad tracks

A teen died by suicide Tuesday morning in East Manchester Township, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

The teen died at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Gut Road and Wago Road, near railroad tracks, according to the release. Northeastern Regional Police responded after his body was discovered, and the department is investigating.

There will be no autopsy.

Rotary Club of York

Scholarships available

The Rotary Club of York is accepting applications for both the Donna E. Hayes Equine Scholarship and Carol Wagman Nursing Scholarship.

The equine scholarship is open to current full-time students in the field of study.

The nursing scholarship is open to York College students enrolled in the bachelor of science in nursing program in their junior year or above.

The deadline to apply for either scholarship is Monday, May 31.

Applications and informational letters for both scholarships are available at www.yorkrotary.org/downloads.