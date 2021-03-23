York County happenings: Man shot in York City; events at Dover fire company

Staff report

York City

22-year-old man shot

A 22-year-old man was shot Monday night in York City, according to police.

York City Police responded to a shooting about 7:10 p.m. to the 400 block of South Duke Street, according to a department news release.

The man suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, according to the release. Police said he is expected to survive,

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234 or emailing abaez@yorkcity.org.

Union Fire and Hose

Upcoming events

Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover, 30 E. Canal St., has two upcoming events.

The fire company will hold a soup and sandwich sale on Saturday. Chicken corn soup, ham and bean soup and chicken salad sandwiches will be available starting at 11 a.m.

To keep traffic lines from blocking East Canal Street, enter City Hall Drive and proceed south, following the signs and arrows to line up for purchases.

Also, the company will be selling flowers for Easter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3. Cash or credit cards accepted.