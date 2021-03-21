York County happenings: Distinguished Young Women; Easter meal; York County Pride

Staff Report

Distinguished Young Women

Applications due soon

Applications are being accepted for the 56th Annual Distinguished Young Women of York scholarship programs.

Distinguished Young Women is the oldest and largest scholarship program for high school girls in the United States. The program recognizes and rewards outstanding students for their accomplishments with scholarship dollars.

The 56th Annual Distinguished Young Women of York will be held Aug. 8 at The Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. Nearly $40,000 in scholarships will be awarded.

Any young woman in the junior class of her high school and who resides in York County may apply. Application deadline is Friday, April 1.

For information on applications, students should see their guidance counselor or contact Lyn Bergdoll at lynb5678@gmail.com. Applicants may apply at www.distinguishedyw.org

The program includes five areas of competition: academic achievement, interview, talent, fitness and self expression.

LifePath Christian Ministries

Free Easter meal

LifePath Christian Ministries, 367 W Market St, will be offering a free takeout style Easter meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 4.

Individually interested in receiving a meal are asked to come to the alley behind the shelter, 370 W. Clarke Ave.

Rainbow Rose Center

York County Pride

The Rainbow Rose Center of York will be holding its first York County Pride event beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, virtually via YouTube.

The event will feature speakers, dance, music, spoken word, theater, poetry, performance art, history, education and retail vendors.

The submission deadline for entries is Thursday, April 18.

For more information on the event, including applications for vendors, sponsors and performers, visit www.rainbowrosecenter.org/york-county-pride/.

To view the livestream of the event, visit www.youtube.com/rainbowrosecenter.