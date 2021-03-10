York County happenings: Bus center changes; author to speak to teens

Staff report

Rabbit Transit

Transfer center changes

Beginning Thursday, Rabbit Transit’s Downtown Transfer Center will be closed for a construction project that will continue through late fall 2021. The renovations will include better lighting and enhancements to become more Americans with Disabilities Act friendly, new design features related to safety and security and a greater roof clearance to accommodate bus height.

During the construction period, riders will board and exit buses on the King Street Bridge.

While the center is under construction, tickets will be available for purchase at the Center for Independent Living, 127 W. Market St. Center for Independent Living hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tickets will still be available for purchase online at www.rabbittransit.org or from the Token Transit app.

York County Libraries

Google meet with author Justina Ireland

York County Libraries will be holding a free virtual Google Meet session for area high school students with national author Justina Ireland, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27.

York County teens will have the opportunity to talk to Ireland about the themes in her novel "Dread Nation" and then work together in small groups to create a billboard design.

The billboards will then be judged by a panel, and the winning design will be displayed around the county.

Interested students should register at yorklibraries.org/part-of-the-story by Thursday, March 18.