York County happenings: Yard waste collections; Alzheimer's webinar; street sweeping

Staff report

York City

Curbside yard waste collections begin

The City of York has announced curbside yard waste collections will resume on Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16, with service continuing through Dec. 14.

Customers should put yard waste out on their designated recycling day.

Branches, leaves and garden waste can also be placed in a authorized yellow yard waste can or biodegradable kraft paper bag. Grass clippings are not recyclable.

The York City Yard Waste Facility at Memorial Stadium will be open from 10 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of each month beginning April 3.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Alzheimer's and dementia care webinar

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill will be hosting a webinar on Alzheimer's and dementia care via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

Teepa Snow, a dementia care advocate, will be hosting the session to help family care givers, loved ones and professionals develop a better understanding of care.

Deadline to register is Wednesday, March 24.

To register for the session, contact Lainey Goss at 717-741-0961 or lgoss@powdermill.com.

York City

Street cleaning enforcement to begin

Enforcement of parking restrictions for street cleaning in York City will begin at midnight Tuesday, March 16, the city announced.

All residents should follow the posted parking restrictions for sweeping.

Anyone with questions about street sweeping can call the Highway Bureau at 717-849-2320 or the Parking Bureau at 717-849-2230.

The fine for parking during restricted parking times is $40.