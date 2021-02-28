York County happenings: 'Women and One Acts'; family sought; scholarships offered

Staff Report

TAFE

'Women and One Acts'

TAFE (Theater Arts for Everyone) is celebrating Women's History Month with a virtual comedy show, "Women and One Acts."

The show features a short collection of comic monologues and scenes.

The show will be available to download Friday through March 22.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://tafepa.org/tickets/women-one-acts.

Coroner's office

Seeking man's family

The York County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a York City man who died recently.

Randolph Stayman, 67, died at WellSpan York Hospital of natural causes, according to the coroner.

Anybody with information about Stayman's family is asked to call the York County Coroner's Office at 717-840-7617.

Rotary Club of York

Scholarships offered

The Rotary Club of York is now accepting applications from graduating seniors for student education scholarships.

Available scholarships include merit scholarships, a musical scholarship and an agricultural scholarship.

Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, March 31.

For more information and to download an application, visit www.yorkrotary.org.