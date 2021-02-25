York County happenings: commercial license extensions; virtual photo expo

Staff Report

PennDOT

Commercial license, permit renewals extended

PennDOT has announced an extension date for commercial drivers licenses and learner's permits renewals through Wednesday, March 31.

This deadline extension is to help the state with COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

No further extensions are expected.

For more information on license centers and photo centers hours, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

York County Libraries

One Lens virtual photo expo

York County Libraries are encouraging residents to submit photos to Pennsylvania's upcoming virtual photo expo, One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views.

Pennsylvania first lady Francis Wolf, who started the initiative, aims to chronicle life through the pandemic.

Photos can be uploaded under three different themes: Our heroes, our lives and our community.

Submissions are being accepted through Monday, March 8.

For more information or to submit photos, visit www.pa.gov/one-lens/.