York County happenings: Alzheimer's fundraiser

Staff Report

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Dinner raises funds for Alzheimer's

Senior Commons at Powder Mill will be holding a drive-up spaghetti dinner to benefit the Alzheimer's Association, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.

Each meal will include a salad, spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread and a dessert.

The cost of a meal is $10. A cash or check payment will be due at the time of pick up, with checks being made out to the Alzheimer's Association.

Orders must be placed by Friday, March 12.

For more information or to order a meal, contact Lainey at 717-741-0961.