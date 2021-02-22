York County happenings: 'Squirrel Girl'; gospel residence; African American genealogy

Staff report

Upstart Arts

‘Squirrel Girl’ online this weekend

Upstart Arts presents “Squirrel Girl Goes to College,” a Marvel Spotlight play, livestreamed for three performances this weekend.

Doreen Green is The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, and she’s beginning her life as an Empire State University computer science student, eager to make new friends and keep her superpowers and squirrel friends a secret. When a favorite professor goes missing, Doreen tests if she can trust her new human friends as much as her furry pals.

Marvel Spotlight plays are developed by Marvel Comics to target teen audiences, and “Squirrel Girl” is a multicultural tale.

Performances will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are free or by donation, but a reservation is required to receive the password and link. For information, go to www.eventbrite.com/ and search for Squirrel Girl or find Upstart Arts on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Susquehanna Folk Music Society

Virtual residence by The Campbell Brothers

In honor of Black History Month, gospel music will take center stage when the Susquehanna Folk Music Society presents a daylong virtual residency, 10 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Saturday, Artist to Artist: A Residency Exploring Gospel Traditions.

Viewers can take part in workshops and performances featuring the internationally known Campbell Brothers and the Harrisburg-based Spiritual Messengers Warriors for God.

The Campbell Brothers use the steel guitar to produce a variety of music fomr the African American Holiness-Pentecostal repertoire, while the Spiritual Messengers Warriors for God perform a range of contemporary gospel with deep roots in the harmonies and call and response of African American music.

The event is free, but donations are encouraged, and participants can stay for the whole day or drop in and out. A performance begins at 3:30 p.m. To register, visit www.sfmsfolk.org. For more information, go to the website or call 717-745-6577.

History Center

The Ancestors I Met on My Genealogy Journey

The York County History Center will host an online program, “The Ancestors I Met on My Genealogy Journey,” 1 p.m. Saturday.

Genealogist Myra (Neicy) DeShields-Moulton, from Springettsbury Township, has been tracing her African American ancestry for 23 years and has published several books on her research. She will introduce her enslaved ancestors and share an understanding of who they were as people and what their lives were like.

The program will be available on Zoom and on Facebook Live. To register, go to www.yorkhistorycenter.org/event/african-american-genealogy.