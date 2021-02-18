York County happenings: New play festival; school news

Staff Report

York College

JL Smith New Play Festival

York College President Pamela Gunter-Smith and husband JL Smith have donated funds to establish the JL Smith New Play Festival.

The theater department is now accepting submissions for the virtual festival, scheduled for Thursday, May 6, and Friday, May 7, over Zoom.

Both 10-minute and full-length plays must be submitted by Friday, March 12.

Five 10-minute plays and one full-length play will be selected for virtual performance.

Full-length plays will only be accepted from Pennsylvania playwrights.

For more information or to submit a play, visit https://ycptheatre.submittable.com/submit/1ab6255a-7b27-4c65-a799-d3dedc28c863/jl-smith-new-play-festival-submission.

York Academy Regional Charter School

Tours of schools

The York Academy Regional Charter School will be holding upcoming tours for perspective students and families at both their lower and upper schools.

The lower school is located at 32 W. North St. for grades K through 6, and the upper school located at 2 Hamilton Ave. for grades 7-12. Both schools are located in downtown York.

Tours are available at these times: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, March 20; and 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11.

Reservations are not required, but masks and social distancing protocols will be observed.

For more information, visit www.yorkacademy.com/admissions.