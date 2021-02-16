York County happenings: Art in Martin; history in food

Staff report

Martin Library

Art in Martin goes online

Martin Library is presenting its first online Art in Martin exhibit now through March 31 on the library’s website and YouTube.

The exhibit showcases the work of S. Kay Wrenn, of Skeleton Key Studio. Wrenn, a nonbinary artist from York, specializes in book illustration and dark arts. Their illustrations are in a few books from the Teen collection at Martin Library. Wrenn works with pen and ink, paint and mixed media.

Art in Martin provides local artists a venue in the community to showcase their talent.

The exhibit can be viewed at www.yorklibraries.org/York-martin/in-the-know/ and on the Martin Library YouTube playlist, www.youtube.com/c/YorkCountyLibrariesPA/playlists/.

Upcoming online Art in Martin exhibits from April through June will showcase how Martin Library staff members are using art to relieve stress during the pandemic.

York County History Center

Nursery rhyme foods

The York County History Center will host an 18th-century cooking demonstration at 11 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom

Christine Cooper, the center’s manager of public programs, will demonstrate the preparation and cooking techniques using the tools of the period. The demonstration will focus on foods from nursery rhymes, and Cooper will also discuss common ingredients and where they came from.

During the Zoom presentation, participants can ask questions and follow along as recipes are prepared live. To register, email ccooper@yorkhistorycenter.org.