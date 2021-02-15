York County happenings: Art in Martin; cabal discussion; pesticide update

Staff report

Martin Library

Art in Martin goes online

Martin Library is presenting its first online Art in Martin exhibit now through March 31 on the library’s website and YouTube.

The exhibit showcases the work of S. Kay Wrenn, of Skeleton Key Studio. Wrenn, a nonbinary artist from York, specializes in book illustration and dark arts. Their illustrations are in a few books from the Teen collection at Martin Library. Wrenn works with pen and ink, paint and mixed media.

Art in Martin provides local artists a venue in the community to showcase their talent.

The exhibit can be viewed at www.yorklibraries.org/York-martin/in-the-know/ and on the Martin Library YouTube playlist, www.youtube.com/c/YorkCountyLibrariesPA/playlists/.

Upcoming online Art in Martin exhibits from April through June will showcase how Martin Library staff members are using art to relieve stress during the pandemic.

York County History Center

‘Cabal! The Plot Against General Washington’

The York County History Center will host author Mark Edward Lender for its Third Thursday Book Talk, 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.

Lender will discuss his book, “Cabal! The Plot Against General Washington.” The book examines the time in late 1777 when the Continental Congress’ confidence in Gen. George Washington had been shaken and there was a challenge to Washington’s command, known as the Conway Cabal.

Those interested can register online at https://sales.yorkhistorycenter.org/PatronEducation.aspx?pid=693, email taltland@yorkhistorycenter.org or call 717-848-1587.

To purchase the book, go to https://sales.yorkhistorycenter.org/.

Penn State Extension

Drive-in agronomic pesticide update

The Penn State Extension will be holding a drive-in agronomic pesticide update at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Haar's Drive-In, 185 Logan Road, in Dillsburg .

Private and commercial pesticide applicators can get their recertification by attending the update workshop.

Cost of the two-hour update is $10. Pre-registration is required by Monday, and registration will be capped at 240 vehicles or 300 individuals.

For more information or to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/agronomic-pesticide-update-with-core-and-cat-pc-01-18.