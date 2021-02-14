York County happenings: Pedestrian dies; York Catholic event; Leadership York

Staff Report

Suicide

Pedestrian killed on I-83

A pedestrian killed Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 83 died by suicide, according to a York County Coroner's news release.

William Holliday, 22, of the 3100 block of North George Street in Manchester Township, died at 8:11 a.m. Friday after he was struck by two tractor-trailers.

Holliday was walking near mile marker 22 about 5:50 a.m. when he "intentionally positioned himself in the path of oncoming traffic along the interstate," the release state.

He was struck by two tractor-trailers and died immediately at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the release.

The coroner's office and Pennsylvania State Police investigated the incident. The drivers are cooperating with police, according to the release.

There will be no autopsy.

Friday's fatality shutdown northbound lanes between Exit 22 (North George Street) and Exit 24 (Emigsville) and stalled morning commuters for about three hours.

Open house

York Catholic High School

York Catholic High School, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave. in York, will be holding an open house by appointment, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.

Perspective students and their families will be able to tour the campus, talk with teachers, administrators and meet current students.

Pre-registration is required to attend. Masks and social distancing protocols will be observed.

For more information or to register, call 717-846-8871 ext. 220.

Leadership York

Accepting applications

Leadership York is accepting applications for its executive connections program through Monday, March 8.

The program is designed for managers, vice presidents and CEOs who are new to the area or new to their leadership role and looking to expand their connection to the community.

This five-session course connects participants with York County's key leaders, services, and culture.

For more information or to register, visit leadershipyork.org.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Dementia care webinar

Senior Commons at Powder Mill will be hosting a dementia webinar via Zoom at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

Teepa Snow, a dementia advocate and educator, will be conducting the webinar.

For more information or to register for the event, contact Lainey Gross at lgross@powdermill.com or call 717-741-0961 by Wednesday, Feb. 17.