York County happenings: Civil War lecture; free online play from The Belmont

Staff report

York County History Center

Railroads in the Civil War

The York County History Center will host Scott Mingus Sr. For its Second Saturday Lecture, 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Zoom and Facebook Live.

Mingus will discuss the Cumberland Valley Railroad and its importance during the Civil War. The railroad connected Hagerstown, Maryland, and Harrisburg, and it was a target for Confederates.

Northern military and railway officials knew the line was a prized target and coordinated—and just as often butted heads—in a series of efforts to ensure the railroad’s prized resources remained out of enemy hands. When they failed to protect the line, as they sometimes did, Southern horsemen tore up its tracks, seized or torched Union supplies, and laid waste to warehouses, engine houses and passenger depots.

To participate in the lecture, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-1-HAxYdRCSvc_0s9uv3fQ.

Belmont Theatre

‘Aged to Perfection’

The Belmont Theatre presents “Aged to Perfection,” a virtual comedy, online from Sunday through March 14.

The play was written and directed Rene Staub, the Belmont’s artistic director, and it is presented as a Zoom call for a group of senior citizens and their activities director from the Sunshine Adult Recreation Center.

The play takes place after the holidays, and the group hasn’t seen each other since March. There are activities planned to toast in the new year, but then one of the group plans a wine drinking game, and the party takes off from there.

The play will be available at www.thebelmont.org for free, but audience members are encouraged to make a donation on the website or by mailing a check to The Belmont Theatre, 27 S. Belmont St., York 17403.