York County happenings: Food pantry; tax help; virtual open house; blood drive; Civil War lecture

Staff Report

Spry Church

Food pantry and food boxes

The Spry Church, 50 School St., will continue to offer weekly or monthly food boxes from the pantry.

Boxes are available for pickup between 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Reservations need to be placed by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

For individuals unable to come on Thursdays, the food pantry will be open 6-7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Reservations need to be placed by 3 p.m. Monday.

For more information or to reserve a box, call 717-741-1429.

AARP Foundation

Get help with your taxes

AARP Foundation will be hosting free, in-person tax assistance and preparation services for seniors through April 15 around York County.

An AARP membership is not required for the program.

These locations will have services available. Anyone wanting assistance should call and set up an appointment:

Living Word Community Church, 717-771-9042

Messiah United Methodist Church, 717-771-9042

Dover Community Library, 717-292-6814

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 717-771-9042

Hanover Church of the Brethren, 717-633-6353

Union Fire Co., Manchester, 717-771-9042

Trinity Lutheran Church, Wrightsville, 717-478-8588

Red Land Senior Center, 717-938-4649

Wrightsville Hope UMC, 717-478-8588

Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S.

Carol Hill-Evans

Virtual open house

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, will host a virtual open house at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hill-Evans will provide a tour of the office space and discuss some of her new reintroduced legislation.

Creative entries from the Silver Linings Contest for students will be spotlighted.

To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/Feb11OpenHouse.

New Cumberland

Community blood drive

New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave., New Cumberland, will hold a community blood drive for the Central PA Blood Bank from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be appropriate social distancing and sanitation protocols in place. All donors must make a donation appointment through the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank by calling 1-800-771-0059., and all donors must wear a mask from the time they enter the church, during the donation process and up until the time they exit the building.

For more information, call Rose Bruce at 717-215-0328 or contact the CPBB directly at 1-800-771-0059.

York County History Center

Railroads in the Civil War

The York County History Center will host Scott Mingus Sr. For its Second Saturday Lecture, 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Zoom and Facebook Live.

Mingus will discuss the Cumberland Valley Railroad and its importance during the Civil War. The railroad connected Hagerstown, Maryland, and Harrisburg, and it was a target for Confederates. Northern military and railway officials knew the line was a prized target and coordinated—and just as often butted heads—in a series of efforts to ensure the railroad’s prized resources remained out of enemy hands. When they failed to protect the line, as they sometimes did, Southern horsemen tore up its tracks, seized or torched Union supplies, and laid waste to warehouses, engine houses and passenger depots.

To participate in the lecture, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-1-HAxYdRCSvc_0s9uv3fQ.