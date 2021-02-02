York County happenings: Woman dies two days after crash; COVID-19 closes school

Staff report

Adams County

Coroner: Md. woman had stroke before crash, died 2 days later

A Maryland resident died Friday, two days after a three-vehicle crash that happened when the elderly woman suffered a stroke while driving in Adams County

Betty Jones, 85, of Jefferson Boulevard in Hagerstown, died 3:02 p.m. Friday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a Monday news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

Jones suffered a stroke while she was driving about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday around the 200 to 300 block of Waynesboro Pike (Route 16) in Liberty Township, Adams County, according to the release.

She lost control of her car and struck two opposing vehicles, according to the release, which said she was taken to the hospital where she received treatment for two days.

Jones died of the stroke that was complicated by multiple blunt force traumatic injuries from the crash, according to the coroner's office. .

The manner of death is accidental, according to the coroner's office. There will be no autopsy.

Liberty Township Police responded to the crash.

COVID-19

Northeastern Middle School closed

While most York County students are still learning from home because of the weather, students and staff at Northeastern Middle School are instructed to stay home until Thursday after an influx of COVID-19 cases.

Northeastern York School District's COVID-19 dashboard showed Northeastern Middle School recorded six cases within 14 days as of Friday, spurring a closure from Monday through Wednesday. The remaining seven schools in the district were also learning virtually Monday and today due to the heavy snowfall.

Northeastern High School was the most recent closure for the district. The school closed last week after recording nine COVID-19 cases within 14 days. The high school is safe to reopen once the snow clears.

The middle school is the only school in York County to announce a temporary closure because of COVID-19 this week, following a collection of school closures last week. Six York County schools closed for at least three days last week due to a surge of cases within their buildings.

As of Tuesday, Northeastern School District recorded 19 positive cases across the district over the past 14 days. Five of those cases are linked to Northeastern Middle School, and six cases are linked to Northeastern High School, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.