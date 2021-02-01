York County happenings: Virtual career fair; coroner to speak on history; Dover Library

Staff Report

York County Economic Alliance

Virtual career fair series

The York County Economic Alliance will be holding a Pathways to Prosperity virtual career fair on Zoom and Facebook Live throughout the upcoming months.

The fair will begin at noon on the following Wednesdays: Feb. 3 and 17; March 3 and 17; April 14 and 28; and May 12 and 28.

Any community organization or employer with job openings, training programs, internships or apprenticeships can fill out a form at www.yocopathways.com/employers/ to post positions.

For more information or a listing of job opportunities, visit www.yocopathways.com/.

York County History Center

Coroner to speak to genealogy society

York County Coroner Pam Gay will speak at the next meeting of the South Central Pennsylvania Genealogy Society, 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Gay will speak about the history of the coroner’s office.

The meeting will be held on Zoom and on Facebook Live through the York County History Center. To register for the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zgYTfhVkRgileIjpuhJZGQ.

The SCOGS is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to encourage and promote an interest in genealogy. All meetings are free and open to the public.

Dover Library

Fundraisers and events

The Friends of the Dover Library will be holding a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Isaac's in West York.

Limited indoor dinning and to-go orders will be part of the event. Individuals are asked to mention the library when phoning in orders.

Also, used books suitable for the upcoming book sale can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 13,at the Lehr Park Pavilion, 3700 Davidsburg Road.

Two on-going fundraisers at the library are a handmade bird house sale and a blind date with a book sale.