York County happenings: Man dies after crash; family sought; employees test positive

Staff report

Windsor Township

Man dies a day after crash

A Red Lion man died Friday after his car crashed into a tree the day before in Windsor Township, according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

Evans Fishel, 82, of the 200 block of Linden Avenue, died 6:04 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital of complications from injuries, the release said.

Fishel was driving west about 4 p.m. Thursday on Manor Road when he struck a tree at Freysville Road, the release said.

York Area Regional Police responded to the crash.

The manner of death is accidental, according to the coroner's office. There will be no autopsy.

Fishel suffered a fractures to his right elbow and several ribs in the crash, according to the coroner's office.

Coroner's office

Family sought for deceased man

The York County Coroner is looking for the family of a Springettsbury Township man who died recently.

The coroner's office described Wayne Grim as an adult man who died in his 60s.

Grim died of natural causes, according to the coroner.

Anybody with information about Grim's family is asked to call the York County Coroner's office at 717-840-7617.

Judicial center

Two more employees test positive

Two more York County Judicial Center employees have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, which has previously alerted the public to 25 other such employee infections in the county's courthouse.

One of the infected employees last worked in the judicial center on Jan. 15, and the other last worked there on Tuesday according to news releases sent last week from AOPC spokesperson Stacey Witalec.

At this point there's no indication the public was exposed to either employee, she said.

The AOPC has said it cannot make public in which judicial center offices the coronavirus exposure cases are being reported.

The state agency isn't notified of every case of COVID-19 exposure in York County's courthouse. It's notified only in cases where affected employees' jobs are considered part of the state court system, Witalec has said.