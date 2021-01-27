York County happenings: Man dies in crash; police need help

Staff report

York Township

87-year-old man dies in crash

An 87-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in York Township.

William Latchaw, of Larkspur Lane South in York Township, lost control of his vehicle around 10 a.m. on Queenswood Drive between Maplewood Drive and Bristol Drive near Queensgate, according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

The vehicle went down an 8-foot embankment, overturned and came to rest in the area of 1920 Queenswood Drive, the coroner's office stated.

Latchaw was declared dead at the scene. There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be performed, according to the coroner's office.

Manchester Township

Police need help to ID thieves

Police need help identifying two people they say took three cellphones worth $3,030 in Manchester Township.

The theft happened Jan. 19 in a T-Mobile store at 351 Loucks Road, according to a police news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL(8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org.